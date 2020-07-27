Suspect detained after confrontation near Valley of the Temples in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police authorities took a man into custody near the Koolau Center in Kaneohe on Monday after an apparent altercation, police officials said.
The nature of the altercation has not yet been released, but authorities say the man was armed at one point during the incident.
Video taken from the scene and posted to social media shows a number of police officers having responded to the call, telling the suspect to put his hands up and walk backwards.
Police redirected at least some traffic along Kahekili Highway for a short period during the confrontation. In the video, traffic along the highway in both directions near the entrace to Valley of the Temples has been halted.
This story will be updated.
