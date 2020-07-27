Oahu was spared by Douglas, but storm shined light on lack of North Shore shelters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although Oahu was spared the worst of Douglas' effects, hurricane season has only just begun and the issue of lack of shelters will resurface.
There are no approved evacuation facilities from Kaneohe to Waialua, so residents along the coastline are pushing for more options.
"It's not as easy as you think where you just pick these assets and say that looks appropriate," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. "They have to be picked, making sure they are not in a flood zone, that they're not in an area where the road could be cut off and they couldn't get out and therefore, the choices are more limited."
For residents that live along Oahu's eastern and northern coastal areas, Hurricane Douglas Provided another reminder of how diffircult it is to hunker down in the face of a storm.
When the weather activity escalates, the shelter options are scarce. Brigham Young University-Hawaii provided a solution in utilizing its Cannon Activities Center as an emergency shelter Sunday, but that also is in a flood zone.
"So one of the questions that has to be answered is should people purposely be sheltering when they have time to evacuate?" State Senator Gil Riviere (D-North Shore, Windward Oahu) said. "And if they are going to be there and have to shelter, we do have to have some higher ground and some facilities or at least locations for them to assemble" .
To answer the call for shelters, the Hauula Community Association has spent the last several years designing plans for a disaster relief site on five acres of government land right off of Hauula Homestead Road.
"It's on a hillside, it is close to the community and right across the road from this resilience hub is an electrical station that HECO (Hawaiian Electric Company) has and also a water pumping station," HCA president Dotty Kelly-Paddock said.
Funded through a public-private partnership, the vision is for a convenient multi-purpose community center built to accomodate about a thousand residents and it would be fully-equipped for any disaster.
"We would hope that we can invest in this at a category five level, so that it would be a site that would have resilient built," Kelly-Paddock said. "It would also have power security, water security and food security for the people there."
Kelly-Paddock tells us the association is in constant communication with city officials on developing the shelter. A proposal is scheduled to be submitted next week.
Following that, an environmental assessment and final master plan design would be the next steps in the process.
If approved, the target is to have construction begin by next summer.
