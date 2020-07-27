Member of Kaala Elementary ‘school community’ tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education confirmed Tuesday that an individual in the Kaala Elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to privacy policies, the DOE did not share any other information.
Right now, the school year is supposed to start on Aug. 4, with some students attending full-time and others learning using a “blended” model that includes remote instruction.
Last week, Hawaii’s teachers union said it has “no confidence” that schools can reopen safely.
The union urged the state to delay the reopening to bring back students for in-person classes until there is a concrete plan that addresses concerns from teachers and parents.
