Hurricane Douglas on its way out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hurricane Douglas leaves the Kauai area, trade winds will be returning and strengthening gradual through today. The trade winds is being supplied by a broad surface high located far north of the area. Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas. Showers will be most frequent during nights and mornings. The lee area of the Big Island will go through its normal cycle of sunny mornings, afternoon and evening clouds with scattered showers daily.