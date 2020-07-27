Hawaii telescope spots 65-foot-long asteroid before it flew by Earth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An asteroid the length of two school buses that was first spotted by a University of Hawaii telescope whizzed by Earth on Monday.
At its closest point, the 65-foot-long asteroid was about twice as far from Earth as the Moon is.
The asteroid, given the temporary name 2020 OO1, was first spotted on July 20 by the UH’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope on Haleakala. Pan-STARRS1 is known for finding large Near-Earth Objects.
If the telescope sees something that might be passing very close to Earth, telescopes on Mauna Kea and elsewhere will then see if the object is a possible threat to Earth.
UH astronomers weren’t able to get any images of the asteroid because all of the telescopes were shut down due to Hurricane Douglas. However, they determined that the orbit of 2020 OO1 has a tiny chance of hitting Earth in 2087.
