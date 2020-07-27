Hawaii makes list of destinations Japan considers opening up international travel with

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Details are still being finalized on both sides, but Hawaii is among the international destinations Japan is considering allowing travel to and from in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Office confirmed Hawaii was one of the 13 destinations that Japan has considered safe for its residents to resume travel to.
Other countries on the list include Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.
Travelers form Japan would have to pass safety and health requirements, like testing negative for coronavirus if they wanted to come to the islands.
Hawaii is the only U.S. state being considered. A timeline for the new guidelines to go into effect has not yet been set up.
Gov. Ige said in a statement, “Japan and Hawaii enjoy longstanding cultural ties and a deep-rooted friendship that has enriched the lives of many generations. It’s important that we restore travel between Japan and Hawaii and we see this program as a way to make this possible, while also preventing the further spread of infections from COVID-19.”
Meanwhile, Hawaii has yet to open up its shores to travelers without a 14-day quarantine mandate. The so-called restart of tourism was pushed back until at least early September.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.