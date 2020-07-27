Hawaii airlines, shipping lines resume normal operations after Douglas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii airlines and shipping lines are moving to resume normal operations after Hurricane Douglas gave the islands a mostly gentle brush-pass.
Hawaiian Airlines began repositioning aircraft after moving 18 of its 20 interisland B717 jets to Kona airport where winds were milder. The first Monday morning roundtrips to Lihue, Kahului, Kona and Hilo were canceled to buy time to move the interisland fleet back to Honolulu.
The Ohana division fleet of smaller aircraft that serve Lanai and Molokai, operated by outside contractor Empire Air, also sheltered at Kona airport.
Alaska Airlines, which canceled its second Seattle flight to Honolulu Sunday evening, laid on an extra eastbound run Monday from HNL to SeaTac, to get its crew back.
Southwest canceled all Sunday flights to Hawaii but planned a return to service Monday.
Other mainland carriers flew most of their COVID-era schedules Sunday and planned to return to those schedules Monday.
Maritime shipping was disrupted by Hurricane Douglas, but not for long.
Young Brothers moved all its tugs and barges to open waters south of the hurricane, and canceled Monday barge sailings to Nawilwili, Kahului and Kawaihae. As for the possibility of extra sailings later, Young Brothers said it was “evaluating” that.
Matson, which loaded barges for Kauai and the Big Island before the storm hit, said one was sailing to Kawaihae Monday morning, after that port reopened, and the other would sail as close as possible to Nawiliwili so it could quickly sail into Kauai’s harbor when it reopened.
Matson and Pasha both had ships from the West Coast ready to sail into Honolulu harbor as soon as the port reopened.
When the Coast Guard closes a port, it does a visual inspection before reopening to check for debris or other hazards to navigation.
