Gusty trade winds take over behind Douglas

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Douglas came extremely close to Hawaii - only 30 miles to our north. If it sagged 20 miles to the south, it would have been a much different outcome. We can count our blessings that Douglas’ danger stayed over the ocean with the front right quadrant away from the islands. High pressure building in will bring breezy trade winds over the area into next week. Conditions will remain mostly dry through midweek, with trade wind showers increasing during the second half of this week.
The Douglas swell is on the decline. Strong trade winds will maintain rough surf along east facing shores through the week, but surf heights will remain below the advisory threshold. A small increase in surf along south facing shores is possible late in the week thanks to a swell from the Tasman Sea. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
