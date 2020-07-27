Foodland closes School Street store for the day after positive coronavirus case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spokesperson for Foodland says the company’s School Street grocery store was closed early for cleaning on Monday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee last worked at the grocery store on Friday, July 24 and was subject to the company’s wellness check before clocking in, the company said.
After informing employees of the positive test, the company ordered the store to close at 1:30 p.m so that a professional sanitizing service could conduct a thorough cleaning.
The store was to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“Having one of our employees test positive for COVID-19 is something we worked very hard to prevent and hoped would never happen,” said Jenai S. Wall, the company’s chairman and CEO. “Nevertheless, it is an important reminder for all of us to be extra vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following other recommended safety precautions to protect our families, our co-workers and our community. "
The employee does not work in a department that typically has direct contact with customers, the company says, and all 50 employees of the School Street location were notified of the positive test on Monday.
Some were asked to self-quarantine as a precaution, the company said.
Foodland says it is ‘working closely with representatives from the Department of Health to ensure all proper safety procedures and protocol are followed.' The Department of Health is the agency charged with doing contact tracing with potential close contacts the individual may have come into contact with.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.