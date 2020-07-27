Crews working to repair 30-inch water main break, leaning pole in Punaluu

By HNN Staff | July 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM HST - Updated July 27 at 10:03 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers are urged to travel with caution in the Punaluu area Monday as crews make repairs to both a water main break and leaning pole.

According to the Board of Water Supply, a 30-inch water main break on Kamehameha Highway caused a Hawaiian Electric Company pole to lean over the roadway.

No customers have been impacted.

Crews were contraflowing traffic on Kamehameha Highway at Punaluu Valley Road as of 8 a.m. to finish up repairs.

