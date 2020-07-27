Amid COVID-19 surge, Hawaii investigates new clusters linked to bars, gatherings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 28 new COVID-19 infections, a noticeable decrease after several days of high cases.
The Department of Health said it’s likely due to a decrease in lab reporting because private labs did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday due to Hurricane Douglas.
All of the new cases were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, the state also identified two bars associated with COVID-19 clusters: Brix and Bones on Hopaka Street and Arena 808 on Keeaumoku Street. Five cases are linked to these places, and as many as seven are potentially associated with these clusters.
State health officials are asking anyone who went to these bars between July 16 through 26 to contact their physicians.
“Given the conditions associated with this cluster, we’re concerned there may be more persons exposed than are or can be identified through our investigations,” said State Epidemiologist Sarah Park, in a statement.
The DOH is also investigating a cluster associated with funerals in which at least 36 cases have been confirmed.
The recent spike in cases has caused growing calls for the state to delay the planned reopening of public school campuses and even close some sectors of the economy again.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green called the surge “an incredible concern” and said he would support the governor taking a “step back” from the state’s reopening and “limit interactions between people.”
“I think it would be very prudent of us to go back to a position pretty soon where people are just doing take-out from restaurants for a short while, socially distancing from any large groups, and so on,” he said. “We’ve had 800 cases in the last 30 days. We had 800 cases in the first five months.”
He added: “So you can see that means it’s gone up pretty fast, and if we want to get control of this, we’re going to have to really put the brakes on. I think we’re going to have to look very seriously at shutting some significant operations down again for a time.”
