Accused killer was deemed insane years ago after trying to burn down a condo unit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man with a history of mental illness is now suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death in a Makiki apartment Sunday night.
Dustin Saluda, 35, was deemed insane after a 2013 incident and spent time at the state hospital and other mental health facilities as part of court-ordered treatment in the incident’s aftermath.
He was released without restrictions by a judge in 2018, but was arrested late Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Honolulu Police responded to 1717 Mott Smith Drive about 8 p.m after a report that Saluda was threatening to hurt himself.
When officers arrived, sources tell Hawaii News Now, Saluda was covered in blood and holding a knife. His 31-year old girlfriend, a registered nurse, was found dead in the apartment.
She had been stabbed a dozen times, sources said. The medical examiner has not officially released her name.
Saluda’s court-ordered treatment stemmed from an arson in September 2013.
He was found with knives when officers arrived at his burning condo unit near the intersection of University Ave. and Kapiolani Blvd. He had set the place on fire, saying he had been hypnotized by the police, the Marines, and his roommates.
He was acquitted by reason of insanity and ordered to the state hospital.
Later he was allowed to seek treatment at other outpatient mental health facilities until he was released.
It was during that time, in December 2018, that he posted a YouTube video of himself practicing teaching a class for English as a second language studies.
He labeled it “micro-teaching,” which is sometimes used to refer to simulated teaching. Peers often pretend to be students and evaluate each other.
Saluda was attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and received his degree in Second Language Studies last year.
He has not yet been charged.
