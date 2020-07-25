Strong winds, heavy rain and damaging surf expected from Douglas

Hurricane Douglas may bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and high surf to Hawaii, starting with the eastern end of the state overnight and continuing westward into much of Sunday and early Monday morning.
Flooding rain is forecast to begin for the Big Island and Maui County overnight, and the chances for flooding will increase statewide Sunday. Storm total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts of 15 inches possible.
Large swells ahead of Douglas will bring rough and dangerous surf to east and north shores, starting with the Big Island and Maui and moving westward as well. There also will be the possibility of a storm surge and warning-level surf causing beach erosion, and waves may wash over vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways.
The impacts from Douglas can occur well away from the center of the tropical cyclone, and a slight change from the forecast track will affect the severity of those impacts.
Once Douglas departs the area, more typical summertime trade wind weather will return by Tuesday, with winds on the breezier side for much of the coming week.
Here are the current watches and warnings:
Hurricane Warning: Oahu
Tropical Storm Warning: Kauai County, Maui County, Big Island
Hurricane Watch: Maui County, Big Island
Flash Flood Watch: Statewide
High Surf Warning: All east-facing shores from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
