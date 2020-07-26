On Maui, Molokai, residents aren’t taking any chances — even if the worst passes north

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say East Maui may see impacts from Douglas first, from Kanaio to Paia.
Like many other across the state, residents on Maui and Molokai spent their day preparing for the worst — even if the center of the storm passes north of the county.
“Go around your house, put in any loose items, patio furniture, anything that’s loose, get it in the house, under the house, tied down somewhere so that doesn’t become a weapon or missile flying around the neighborhood and your own home,” Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said.
Kahului resident Eddie Perrells did just that all day Saturday.
His windows are boarded, everything outside is tied down, trees are chopped, and he has enough water & food for him, his family and his pets.
“We’ve just been boarding up all our windows, using our trucks for shield to block stuff from flying at our house,” he said. “I rather be safe for my kids.”
He knows from experience, after surviving Hurricane Iniki with his family while living on Kauai.
“Anything can happen. The neighbor’s stuff can fly in my yard and break my window. I just want to make sure my family is protected,” he added.
Across town in Iao Valley, John Duarte lives in an older home and has some worries about weathering the storm.
“Our house is 110 years old. So there’s not too much more we can do. It’s gone this long ... anxious in the sense of the wind. We fear the wind because of all the trees,” he said
Duarte added that Iao Valley residents are no strangers to disasters following major floods in recent years.
Although Douglas is coming from the East, residents realize the entire county is at risk.
“We know what’s capable of happening. We hope not. Take precautions, if can,” Duarte added.
Over on Molokai, storefronts are boarded up, but doors remain open. People have been stocking up on batteries, canned goods and the basics.
There were lines at Rawlins gas station where all that’s left is regular gasoline. Propane was also among the items they sold out of.
The president of Molokai Chamber of Commerce expects other stores to sell out of other supplies as well.
“When we got word that Coast Guard was going to close the port of Kaunakakai there wasn’t enough time for our grocers to order extra supplies to come on the Thursday barge so because of that cancellation we are going to run out of some supplies,” Rob Setphenson, president of the Molokai Chamber of Commerce, said.
The owner of Misaki’s says they have plenty of canned food and durable goods for the islands 7,500 residents to be able to weather the storm.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.