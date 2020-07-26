WATCH LIVE: Governor, emergency officials to hold Douglas briefing

From boarding up windows to placing sand bags, some Hawaii residents aren't taking any chances. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | July 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM HST - Updated July 26 at 11:28 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige will be joined by Hawaii mayors and emergency management officials on Sunday morning to discuss the latest impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

Douglas remains a dangerous Category 1 hurricane as it tracks closer to the state.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Maui County, Oahu and Kauai County.

