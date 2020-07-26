LIST: Weather alerts in effect as Hurricane Douglas closes in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Douglas remains a Category 1 storm as it closes in Hawaii, bringing the threat of drenching rains, powerful winds and storm surge to most islands.
Multiple weather alerts have been posted as the storm begins moving across the island chain. Here’s the latest by county:
Hawaii County:
- Tropical storm warning
- Flash flood watch
- High surf warning in effect for east-facing shores of Hawaii Island
- High surf advisory in effect for north-facing shores of Hawaii Island
Maui County:
- Hurricane warning
- Tropical storm warning
- Flash flood watch
- High surf warning in effect for east-facing shores of Maui, Molokai and Kahoolawe
- High surf advisory in effect for north-facing shores of Maui and Molokai
Oahu:
- Hurricane warning
- Flash flood watch
- High surf warning for east- and north-facing shores of Oahu
Kauai County:
- Hurricane warning
- Flash flood watch
- High surf warning for east- and north-facing shores of Kauai
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.