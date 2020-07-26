Interactive map outlines areas on Oahu prone to storm surge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu officials released an interactive map of areas that could expect storm surges from Hurricane Douglas.
Storm surge is different than flooding cause by rain as higher sea levels are pushed onshore.
Most locations outlined in the map are along the Windward side of the island. But some neighborhoods that are at risk are in Waialua and Haleiwa on the North Shore.
To view the map in full, click here.
The map is being used as a mere projection of the areas that could be affected.
Officials say it’s important to prepare for the worst case scenario.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.