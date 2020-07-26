Hurricane Douglas closing in on Hawaii

The very large swell from Hurricane Douglas has arrived along east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui County, and will continue to build there, and then spread to Oahu and Kauai today. Very large and dangerous surf is expected, so a High Surf Warning (HSW) is in effect for east facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. Hazardous surf is also possible along the north facing shores of islands that are exposed to the large east swell, strong winds, and elevated wind waves. In addition to the life-threatening surf, ocean water will likely surge over some parts of the coastline. This may cause damage to roadways and other coastal infrastructure, especially during times of high tide.