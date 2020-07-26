Hurricane Douglas closing in on Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Douglas continues on its west-northwest track toward the main Hawaiian Islands, carrying with it some dangerous and potentially damaging weather. The current track of Hurricane Douglas takes it north of the Big Island Sunday morning, then glance the following islands, Maui Sunday at midday, Molokai in the afternoon, Oahu in the evening, lastly Kauai late Sunday night and Monday morning. Once Douglas leaves the area, safely by Monday night, high pressure to our north will bring back a typical trade wind weather pattern.
The very large swell from Hurricane Douglas has arrived along east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui County, and will continue to build there, and then spread to Oahu and Kauai today. Very large and dangerous surf is expected, so a High Surf Warning (HSW) is in effect for east facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. Hazardous surf is also possible along the north facing shores of islands that are exposed to the large east swell, strong winds, and elevated wind waves. In addition to the life-threatening surf, ocean water will likely surge over some parts of the coastline. This may cause damage to roadways and other coastal infrastructure, especially during times of high tide.
