How to stream Hawaii News Now online if you lose satellite coverage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the event that satellite subscribers lose coverage because of Hurricane Douglas, there are still ways to stream live coverage from Hawaii News Now to get the latest on the storm ― as long as internet and satellite networks still work.
To watch our breaking news coverage on any mobile device, click here: http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/live
You can also download the Hawaii News Now app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play to stream live newscasts.
If you have an Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV device, you can livestream every Hawaii News Now newscast for free, without a cable subscription.
You can also watch on-demand news clips, weather forecasts, sports reports and traffic updates ― all at the push of a button, whenever you’re ready to catch up on current events.
To download the Hawaii News Now streaming app, simply go to your platform’s app store and search for ‘Hawaii News Now.’
