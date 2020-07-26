Government offices on Oahu, Kauai to be closed Monday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State offices, courts, and University of Hawaii campuses will be closed on Oahu and Kauai on Monday, the governor announced.
City offices on Oahu and county offices on Kauai will also be closed Monday.
Only designated response workers will need to report to work.
The city’s Emergency Operations Center is now activated around the clock as Hurricane Douglas continues to close in on the state.
Oahu, Maui County and Kauai all remain under a hurricane warning and emergency officials are urging residents to hunker down now.
“Out of concern and an abundance of caution for our employees and the public, we’re closing our offices tomorrow,” Caldwell said. “The first priority is to protect the lives of yourself and your family. Please secure all loose items outside your home, and stay inside.”
