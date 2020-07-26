Douglas could target Kauai as a strong tropical storm, and many residents are ready

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Douglas could impact the Garden Island as early as Sunday night into Monday morning. By then, forecasters think it’ll be a strong tropical storm, but no matter the intensity, Kauai residents know from experience that preparation is key to staying safe.
In September 1992, Hurricane Iniki devastated the island. Residents saw first hand the power of a major hurricane.
So understandably they’re on edge with every close call.
Some stores along Rice Street in Lihue boarded and taped up windows for their storefronts.
With possible heavy rains in the forecast, businesses prone to leaks are also storm-proofing their buildings.
“We have protected all of the electronics the most important things of all. Covered them in tarp. We’re also covering our other offices on Rice Street with flooding material, boarding up windows, getting a lift for the higher level windows as well,” said Monica Belz, President of the Kauai Government Employees Federal Credit Union.
“Our staff is so cool, they know exactly where the leaks are in this building so they went around and put trash cans underneath the exact leak spots that we are already familiar with just in case," she added.
The Walmart in Lihue also boarded up its storefront. The store manager says there was a line of about 75 people Saturday morning before they opened up.
Residents say they’re just picking up some last minute items for their hurricane kits.
“We’re just going through the list of things we didn’t have so we’re specifically buying stuff we were running out of because of the pandemic. Some essentials that we needed, food really was what we needed,” Kauai resident Patricia Duh said.
Mayor Derek Kawakami says shelters have been identified island-wide and will be opened as needed.
He says three shelters — the Kīlauea and Kalaheo Neighborhood Centers, along with the Kauai Community College — all together can hold more than 400 people with social distancing guidelines in place.
Forecasters say the worst case scenario model has the center of the storm on Kauai late Sunday, early Monday — and it could bring more than 18 inches of rain in some areas, along with gusts of up to 95 mph.
That’s the worst case scenario, but officials say that’s what the public should always plan for.
