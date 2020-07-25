Trump approves emergency declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas

Trump approves emergency declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas
President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas. (Source: NWS)
By HNN Staff | July 25, 2020 at 11:49 AM HST - Updated July 25 at 12:37 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas bears down on the state.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the declaration “unlocks important federal resources.”

“Federal, state, and county officials are working in concert to prepare as Hurricane Douglas approaches the state,” she said, in a news release.

“I appreciate the swift approval of this emergency declaration by the administration, which makes available crucial federal resources as we prepare and then recover from the storm.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.