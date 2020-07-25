Trump approves emergency declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas bears down on the state.
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said the declaration “unlocks important federal resources.”
“Federal, state, and county officials are working in concert to prepare as Hurricane Douglas approaches the state,” she said, in a news release.
“I appreciate the swift approval of this emergency declaration by the administration, which makes available crucial federal resources as we prepare and then recover from the storm.
