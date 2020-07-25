PHOTOS: Hawaii prepares for impacts from Hurricane Douglas

PHOTOS: Hawaii prepares for impacts from Hurricane Douglas
Shoppers headed to Costco to stock up on essentials. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | July 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM HST - Updated July 25 at 12:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state, residents and businesses are getting ready for some potentially severe impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

Submit photos of how your community is preparing below:

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.