Maui mayor asks Gov. Ige to restore quarantine restrictions on inter-island travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two consecutive record-setting days when it comes to new coronavirus cases in Hawaii, the mayor of Maui County is asking Gov. David Ige to re-instate a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone who travels on an inter-island flight.
The governor instituted such a restriction at the onset of the pandemic, issuing an order that went into effect on March 26 that required both trans-Pacific and inter-island passengers to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
And while that order remains in effect for travelers from the U.S. mainland and other international locations, it was rescinded for inter-island fliers on June 16.
Now, however, with the state Department of Health having reported 115 positive coronavirus cases over the last two days ― and 354 in the last two weeks ― Mayor Michael Victorino believes it’s time to reintroduce those restrictions.
At least, he says, until Oahu gets “the numbers more in line.”
”It’s extremely dangerous. They’ve been averaging more than 25 new cases a day,” Victorino said, in a news conference Friday. “I’m extremely concerned for our residents and the residents of the rest of the state.”
He added that he is also concerned about Maui residents putting down their guards and urged them to steer clear of large gatherings and wear masks whenever they head out the door.
”Right now, we’re not seeming to take it serious,” he said.
The number of confirmed cases across Maui County have not spiked nearly as quickly as they have on Oahu, though. Just 11 cases have been confirmed over the last two weeks ― hundreds fewer than on Oahu.
