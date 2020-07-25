LIVE: Governor says Hawaii will see ‘all of government’ response to Douglas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige, Hawaii’s mayors, state emergency management officials and others are holding a news conference Saturday to discuss preparations for Hurricane Douglas and the storm’s potential impacts.
Ige said while Douglas is weakening as it approaches the state it will “have a significant impact on each island.” He added, “This will be an all of government response.”
A hurricane warning has been issued for Oahu as Douglas bears down on the state, and other severe weather alerts are also in effect for the rest of the state.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell urged residents to shelter in place if possible or evacuate to an emergency shelter or to a safe location with friends and family.
He said a surge in COVID-19 cases on Oahu makes the response to the hurricane far more complex.
“This afternoon into Monday: Let’s stay home and take care of each other,” he said, adding that grappling with a hurricane and a pandemic at the same time “is a first-time experience for everybody.”
