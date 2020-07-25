Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the state from east to west beginning late-Saturday into Sunday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Hurricane Douglas could still affect the western end of the island chain as its center is forecast to pass just north of Kauai overnight. The center of Douglas traveled dangerously close to the islands between 25 to 80 miles to our north. The front right quadrant, the dangerous side of the storm stayed north- and we were on the weaker side of the storm fortunately. A return to normal trade wind weather should follow by Tuesday with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas.
Large and dangerous surf from Douglas will still impact eastern and some north shores of mainly the western islands, with a high surf warning up for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and a high surf advisory for east shores of the Big Island and Maui overnight, as well as the north shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.