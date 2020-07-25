Here’s a look at the potential impacts of Douglas on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu and emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for the likelihood of severe weather starting late Saturday.
Here’s what Central Pacific Hurricane forecasters are urging residents to prepare for:
- Most of Oahu is expected to strong and potentially destructive winds, but winds are forecast to be strongest on the North Shore and Leeward Oahu.
- The window for the strongest winds on Oahu is Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
Wind speed forecasts:
- 45-55 mph with gusts to 80 mph: Haleiwa, Waialua, Mokuleia
- 45-55 mph with gusts to 80 mph: Nanakuli, Waianae, Makaha
- 40-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph: Kaneohe, Kailua, Waimanalo
- 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph: Honolulu, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Kapolei
- Officials say these forecasts are subject to change and warned there is the potential for locally stronger winds of 58 to 73 mph islandwide and to 110 mph on the North Shore.
- Forecasters are urging those who live in coastal areas to prepare for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet.
- The storm surge could damage buildings, flood roads or cause major erosion with heavy surf.
- The surge could also cause moderate damage to marinas, docks and piers.
- Oahu is expected to seek between 4 and 8 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.
- Residents should prepare for the threat of flash flooding that could prompt evacuations.
- Flood waters can make roads impassable and stress flood control systems and barriers.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.