Hawaii reports third straight single-day record with 73 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a third consecutive day, Hawaii has set a record high for COVID-19 cases ― this time reporting a jaw-dropping 73 new infections statewide.
Of the cases, 68 were on Oahu and five were on Maui.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has reported 1,620 coronavirus cases.
“Thursday’s, Friday’s, and today’s numbers demonstrate the relaxation of safe practices from the 4th of July, particularly on O’ahu, may have been one primary reason for these daily new records,” Health Director Bruce Anderson said, in a statement.
“We’re beginning to see more cases among younger to middle-age adults; many who relay stories of attending gatherings, parties, events, or socializing at bars.”
The spike in cases has caused growing calls for the state to delay the planned reopening of public school campuses and even close some sectors of the economy again.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green called the surge “an incredible concern.”
“As the number of cases go up, it makes it more likely that they’re going to spike up precipitously and get away from the Department of Health’s capacity to trace,” he said.
“I think we’ll probably have to take a step back and limit interactions between people.”
He urged people to avoid gatherings and take precautions, including wearing a mask.
“I think it would be very prudent of us to go back to a position pretty soon where people are just doing take-out from restaurants for a short while, socially distancing from any large groups, and so on,” he said. “We’ve had 800 cases in the last 30 days. We had 800 cases in the first 5 months.”
He added: “So you can see that means it’s gone up pretty fast, and if we want to get control of this, we’re going to have to really put the brakes on. I think we’re going to have to look very seriously at shutting some significant operations down again for a time.”
This story will be updated.
