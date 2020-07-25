Expert: A review of your home insurance is key to preparing for severe weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On top of putting away loose items around their home, Pearl City resident Tina Sprague and her husband also trimmed several trees on their property.
“Some of the trees that were hanging over the home, some of the trees that you know we’re a little sickly and then trees that were touching our roof,” said Sprague. “We don’t want it touching or anything.”
Across the state Friday, residents worked to ready themselves — and their homes — for the threat of Hurricane Douglas. Some even boarded up windows or installed hurricane clips.
Mike Mishima, vice president of DTRIC Insurance, said an insurance check-up is also important step homeowners can take as they prepare for severe weather.
“The best time to plan or take a look at your insurance policy is before the storm even gets close to the islands because again, once its declared a watch or warning, or even before that, some insurance companies will declare a moratorium,” said Mishima. “You will not be able to purchase insurance or make any changes.
Mishima also recommends taking photos or videos of not only the inside of your home, but even the outside in case you want to apply for insurance claims and disaster aid.
Another tip: Put important documents like birth certificates and Social Security cards in seal-able bags.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.