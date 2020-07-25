City buses on Oahu to suspend service at noon on Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you rely on the Honolulu City Bus for travel, city officials want you to plan ahead.
Before the severe impacts from Hurricane Douglas reach land, the city will end bus services at noon on Sunday.
This includes the Handi-Van. Users have been notified of the cancellations.
The bus schedule is running as normal Saturday. Riders are already being urged to limit travel to essential trips only.
