‘When it rains, it pours': An already-struggling Waikiki worries what Douglas will bring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It is unknown how exactly Hurricane Douglas will impact Oahu’s shores, but a dismantled lifeguard tower on Waikiki beach is evidence of what could be heading for the state’s coastlines.
Waters from a king tide earlier this week washed up well past the shoreline and directly impacted one of the towers that sits across the street from Kapiolani Park.
City officials immediately removed the tower, which was in danger of falling due to a combination of the extremely high tide and years of erosion.
As Douglas heads for the Hawaiian islands, Oahu’s team of 260 lifeguards are bracing for any scenario the storm may present.
“A hurricane swell is entirely different,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety chief John Titchen.
“It’s wildly unpredictable. It can deviate. It can change like Iniki did. While it can also provide amazing surf if the winds are right, it can also cause catastrophic damage.”
To cover the island’s coastline, Ocean Safety is prepared to bolster its efforts from 40-plus towers with a mobile fleet of special utility all-terrain vehicles fully equipped for any rescue operation.
“What we really want to be able to do is get somewhere very quickly with the UTV because it’s got the equipment,” Titchen said.
“So that’s how they come into play and there are other parts of the island where they are going to be very useful for the same reason.”
Meanwhile, Waikiki’s business community is bracing for another potential storm after already sustaining financial damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
“When it rains, it pours,” said Edwin Ohta, regional manager of Eggs ‘N Things.
“We were just wanting to just get a little break and obviously right now, it looks great, but things can change really fast for us. It’s been pretty challenging right now and we don’t really know how it will affect us till the weekend.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.