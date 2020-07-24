Three Universities in Hawaii without fall sports, after the PacWest conference postpones 2020 seasons

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another one bites the dust — The PacWest Conference announced on Friday, that there will be no fall sports in 2020, leaving Chaminade, HPU and UH Hilo without fall seasons.
The PacWest executive board voted unanimously to postpone fall sports until at least January 2021 — this includes men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and women’s volleyball.
The decision was made after reviewing the everchanging guidelines from the NCAA and the states where the 11 PacWest schools compete.
Schools — like Chaminade, HPU and UH Hilo — will be allowed to conduct team workouts and practices at their own discretion, for the time being.
The PacWest are still in discussions about the possible plans to move fall sports to the winter or spring, while a decision on the start of the 2020-21 winter sports season is expected to be made by October 1.
PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue, says that the driving factor in this decision was the health of the students and staff.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority, we remain committed to giving all of our student-athletes a positive competitive experience as much as possible.” Commissioner Hogue said in a statement. “This was a very difficult, but well-thought-out decision and one that so many individuals worked together on over the past several weeks, we’re appreciative of everyone’s efforts and look forward to a time when we can all be safely out on the field of play again.”
