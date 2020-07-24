Spike in COVID-19 infections adds more complexity to hurricane response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second day in a row, Hawaii set a new single-day record Thursday for coronavirus cases.
The Department of Health identified 60 new infections: 58 on Oahu, one on Maui and one was diagnosed outside of the state.
The new data indicates the virus is rapidly spreading on Oahu.
The 60 new infections came from a batch of 1,499 tests. That’s a positive rate of 4%.
It’s the first time Hawaii has seen a rate that high. It typically averages around 1.6%.
As Hurricane Douglas takes aim at the state, officials are pulling double duty ― also attempting to keep the COVID-19 pandemic from spiraling out of control.
During a news conference Friday afternoon, Gov. David Ige announced new measures had been put into place at all emergency shelters aimed at ensuring evacuees can socially distance.
“That has dramatically reduced the number of people that we would allow at any given shelter,” he said. “All of the counties have been working to identify additional shelter spaces.”
As new COVID-19 cases surge so do health care needs.
“The fact that we had 55 cases yesterday and 60 today, we’re starting to see a little it more severe health consequences from the surge,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Thirteen patients are currently being treated in intensive care units. That’s eight more than Thursday.
Two people are on ventilators.
Green said, “I will not be surprised if there is a significant uptick in fatalities if the numbers don’t start slowing down.”
Green added the approaching storm could make the situation even more precarious.
“A lot of times virus or bacterial spread occurs after natural disasters historically,” he said. “We ironically have it already in our midst. So this will be a unique situation.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.