Open House: Townhome in Ewa Beach and Luxurious Condo in Kakaako

Next up, live in luxury in the heart of Kakaako! This 35th floor unit in Symphony Honolulu features Energy Star Bosch appliances, floor to ceiling windows, central AC, a stacked washer and dryer, and two parking stalls! The Symphony Honolulu is a secured, pet friendly and conveniently located right across from the Blaisdell Concert Hall. It's also near Ala Moana, Ward Centers, and SALT at Kakaako. Enjoy all the resort like amenities this building has to offer! Host your family and friends in the private party room, invite them for a swim in the infinity pool, or even a movie night in the theater room!