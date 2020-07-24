Food distribution event this weekend will continue as planned

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food distribution event scheduled for Saturday at the Polynesian Cultural Center will continue as planned, officials said.
Registration for the distribution has closed.
Honolulu police and other agencies will be overseeing traffic management.
“Oahu’s hungry families still need food assistance even more so now with Hurricane Douglas nearing our islands,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“We are again thankful for the support of our partners in the construction industry, along with the non-profit sector, as we continue to help local families in need.”
