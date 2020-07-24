Local boxer set to make his pay-per-view debut this weekend in California

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arnold Dinong might not be a household name, but he is quickly making his mark in professional boxing.
The Ewa Beach native is going into his first pay-per-view bout with an impressive 6-0 record as a pro.
Dinong moved to California in 2018 to seriously focus on his boxing career, training at the Aloha Time Boxing studio in San Mateo.
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world of sports, Dinong wasn’t able to get into the gym until May — before getting his shot at his first pay-per-view headliner.
“We’ve been in the gym since may and we’ve been training, preparing for what’s to come,” Dinong said. “And in june they gave us the call — Thompson Boxing gave us the call — and asked if we wanted to be in this card on July 26 on pay-per-view, so we took the opportunity and so here we are now.”
The Campbell grad started his pro career in 2018 — getting his first unanimous decision win in his debut. His lone knockout coming in his second pro match against fighter Josefat Marquez.
Although his pro career only started two years ago, Dinong started boxing at a very young age on the leeward side of Oahu.
“I’ve been boxing since I was eight years old, at the Waipahu boxing club.” Dinong said. “It means a lot especially coming out from Hawaii, a little small state, I’m from Ewa Beach originally.”
Looking to the future, Dinong wants to bring home a belt back to the islands.
“My ultimate goal in boxing is like every other boxer’s dream, to become a world champion,” Dinong said. “Right now I’m climbing the rankings, I’m 6-0 with one KO.”
Dinong’s climb up the ladder of pro boxing continues this Sunday, against Brandon Cruz — hoping the islands will support him.
“I just want to invite all of the fans, all of the people in Hawaii to come and support me on July 26.” Dinong said. “On sunday, you can order it on pay-per-view on ThompsonBoxing.com”
To order the fight, go to: https://www.thompsonboxing.com/
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.