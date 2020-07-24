LIST: Closures, cancellations announced as Douglas nears

The state is bracing for impacts from Hurricane Douglas. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM HST - Updated July 24 at 2:15 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disruptions are already adding up as Douglas barrels toward the state. Here’s what has been announced so far:

OAHU

  • All city parks will be closed Sunday while botanical gardens, city pools, the Koko Head Shooting Complex and People’s Open Markets are closed Sunday and Monday.
  • Camping at city parks is canceled from Friday through Wednesday.
  • The city’s Summer Fun program is canceled Monday.
  • Iolani Palace is closed to tours Saturday and will reopen July 31.
  • The city’s Kalakaua Open Street set for Sunday is canceled.
  • Royal Hawaiian Center has canceled its Sunday Market.

