Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the state from east to west beginning late-Saturday into Sunday

This storm has the potential to impact a populated area of the islands, which we haven’t seen for quite some time. The best case scenario would keep the storm north of the state with most of the severe weather staying over the ocean, but with each weather model that has been coming in within the last hours, it seems like it will be taking a path just parallel to the islands which is not good news for Maui County to Kauai. It’s closest path appears to be to Oahu’s NE side and Kauai’s north shore. Some weather models take the center of the system just off of Hanalei or even right over it. Hoping that the storm nudges more north so it isn’t so close to the islands, but we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.