Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the state from east to west beginning late-Saturday into Sunday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! It will be a busy weekend as we prepare for the arrival of Douglas. Breezy trade wind conditions will prevail into Saturday as high pressure remains anchored to the north. Conditions will quickly begin to deteriorate across the state from east to west Saturday night through Monday as Hurricane Douglas passes near or over portions of the islands. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all Hawaiian islands and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Big Island, Maui County and Oahu. A Hurricane Watch for Kauai may need to be added on Saturday.
This storm has the potential to impact a populated area of the islands, which we haven’t seen for quite some time. The best case scenario would keep the storm north of the state with most of the severe weather staying over the ocean, but with each weather model that has been coming in within the last hours, it seems like it will be taking a path just parallel to the islands which is not good news for Maui County to Kauai. It’s closest path appears to be to Oahu’s NE side and Kauai’s north shore. Some weather models take the center of the system just off of Hanalei or even right over it. Hoping that the storm nudges more north so it isn’t so close to the islands, but we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
As of 5 PM, Douglas remained a CAT 3 hurricane with winds at the center at 115 mph. It is moving at a fast clip at 20 mph in at WNW direction. The latest track takes most of Hawaii Island out of the cone of uncertainty and then covering Maui County to Kauai. A large area of high pressure to the north continues to steer it in our general direction.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Douglas will move near, or over, portions of the main Hawaiian Islands this weekend. The potentially close passage of this hurricane brings a triple threat of hazards to the state, including but not limited to damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously rough seas that could result in damaging surf, especially along east facing shores. Watches could be required for portions of the state Friday, with impacts potentially beginning as early as Saturday night. Latest models show Douglas now over the open ocean for a longer period of time and it may now skirt just north of Hawaii Island and then be pulled in closer to Maui County or even Oahu. Some models still paint a picture of a potential landfall as a tropical storm late Sunday into early Monday.
It is still too early to determine where impacts may be greatest, so everyone in the state of Hawaii needs to take time to prepare now. Review and execute your family emergency preparedness plan and remember that the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommends that you have a 14 day supply of food, water, and medicine for you and your ohana.
Surf will be small along south, west and north facing shores for the next couple of days. Surf along east facing shores will very likely build above warning levels as swell from Douglas reaches the area starting Saturday into Sunday.
