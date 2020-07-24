Hurricane Douglas heading for Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade wind conditions will prevail into Saturday as high pressure remains anchored to the north. Conditions will quickly begin to deteriorate across the state from east to west late Saturday through early next week as Hurricane Douglas approaches and moves near or through the islands. There is an increasing chance that strong winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning Saturday night based on the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center. The earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force wind speeds based on this forecast is Saturday night into Sunday morning for the eastern end of the state and through the day Sunday and Sunday night for the western end. Watches for the Big Island and Maui County will be likely early Friday.