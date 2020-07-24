Hawaii reports another single-day record of 60 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported another single-day record of 60 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
Of the cases, 58 were on Oahu, one was on Maui and another was a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state.
“We’re concerned that this relatively high level of cases is persisting on Oahu, " Health Director Bruce Anderson said, in a statement.
“Some of the cases we’re reporting today are associated with existing clusters, known cases and household spread, but others are new, unassociated cases that indicate increasing community spread.”
The new cases come a day after the state reported 55 new infections, the previous single-day record amid growing concerns that the virus is circulating more rapidly in the community.
