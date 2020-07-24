Flight attendant who died believed he contracted COVID-19 from training says friend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles-based Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant who died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19 believed he got sick from a training session in Honolulu. That’s according to his long-time friend Connie Florez.
Health officials and Hawaiian Air have not confirmed that Jeff Kurtzman, 60, got sick directly from the training late June at Honolulu headquarters.
Kurtzman met with Florez after his FAA required training session at Honolulu headquarters.
Health officials say employees were told masks were optional in the classes, but Florez says Kurtzman always wore one.
"He had told us how was the training class when we were having our dinner at Diamond Head. He said some of them got a little lax on the second day, but I kept my mask on. I don't want to get sick," said Florez.
Florez says 10 days after the training, Kurtzman was hospitalized for COVID-19 in California.
17 Hawaiian Airlines employees have tested positive after the training and that cluster is linked to another cluster of 20 cases involving two gyms.
Health officials called it a "superspreader event."
Florez said she got tested after Kurtzman fell ill. Her test came out negative.
"He just kept apologizing. 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry. I know you must be scared. We're good, we're negative, we're okay, but you're not okay," said Florez.
Thinking of happier times, Florez says Kurtzman loved people, adventure and his long time job at Hawaiian Airlines.
"He wanted to see more of the world, and he was an avid photographer, so he loved that," she said.
Florez says she is heartbroken over the loss of a beautiful man.
"He would always say I care so much for other people, it's almost at a fault. I would say no, we just need more people like you. So really we've lost an angel,' she said.
Flight attendant training sessions are in close quarters and employees say there can be shouting and CPR as they are practicing drills.
Hawaiian Airlines has said masks are now required in its training sessions along with more stringent COVID-19 policies.
