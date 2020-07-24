Evacuation shelters will feature temp checks, social distancing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is expected to make up to 25 emergency shelters on Oahu available to residents as “refuges of last resort.”
They’re urging people who can to shelter in place or with friends or family.
And this year, there is additional concern about how to ensure the shelters remain free of coronavirus.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the sites will not be equipped to take anyone who is quarantining or those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
If you’re headed to a shelter, here’s what to expect:
- Before entering, you’ll undergo a temperature check and a health screening.
- Social distancing will be required and there will be limitations on how many people can enter.
- You’ll need to bring your own supplies, including masks and hand sanitizer.
- You also need to bring your own food, water, bedding and medications.
- Your pet must be in a carrier.
