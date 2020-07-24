As Douglas approaches, HECO gives electricity-related tips to prepare

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hurricane Douglas approaches the state, the Hawaiian Electric Company says it is getting its crews and equipment ready, but it also wants residents to make sure they prepare in advance.
The company is offering some safety information relating to electricity and power outages.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Unplug electrical appliances you may not need until the storm has passed or power is restored.
- Double check that you have enough flashlights, batteries, emergency generators and other sources of light.
- Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting now to prevent food from going bad.
- Stock an ice chest with ice or ice packs.
- Make sure you have enough non-perishable food on hand.
- Keep matches or a lighter in a waterproof container.
- Keep a whistle to signal for help
Officials urge residents to shelter in place, especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.