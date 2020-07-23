Two-alarm fire ravages single-family home in Royal Kunia community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm building fire in Royal Kunia on Thursday, working quickly to put out flames that impacted a two-story home.
More than 30 firefighters responded to emergency calls for a blaze on Keaukaha Place just after 12 p.m. When responding companies arrived on scene at 12:11 p.m., they reported finding a two-story home with flames visible on the second floor and heavy smoke on all sides.
Because the smoke was so heavy, firefighters needed to ventilate portions of the home before they could enter it to conduct a search.
Once able to do so, firefighters said they did not discover anyone inside the home. No injuries were reported during the incident.
The flames were brought under control at 12:40 p.m., and the fire was reported extinguished about 20 minutes later.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.