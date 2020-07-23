South Carolina man’s legal challenge to Hawaii’s traveler quarantine is denied

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second time, a federal judge has rejected arguments against the state’s mandatory traveler quarantine.
Judge Jill Otake denied the motion from a South Carolina man who flew to Hawaii with his family.
Plantiff Brock Tyler Bannister landed in the islands with his wife and two children on July 9 for a 36-day vacation, and they have been under quarantine orders ever since.
He challenged the quarantine, but the judge ruled that Governor Ige was within his power when he issued the traveler quarantine, and that increasing case counts in Hawaii supported the need for the rules.
It was the second legal challenge Hawaii faced over the quarantine. In the first lawsuit, the court noted Governor Ige successfully demonstrated “that his Emergency Proclamations have a real or substantial relation to the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bannister was suing the state for $25,000 in punitive damages, as well as $300 for each day they were subject to quarantine. The state said he was aware of the quarantine rules, but still decided to fly his family to the islands.
