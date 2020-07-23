2 at Oahu homeless shelter test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All staff and residents at a homeless shelter in Iwilei are being tested for coronavirus after two positive cases at the facility.
The Institute for Human Services confirmed one staff member and one child at the Kaaahi Street homeless shelter contracted the virus.
The child and the child’s family are now at the Temporary Quarantine and Isolation Center next door.
IHS also says a group of staff members in a different unnamed program have also tested positive. They are isolating at home.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.