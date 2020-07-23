Man accused of attempted assault, threatening to bomb Maui police station arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a man accused of attempting to run over an officer, and making threats toward police.
Thomas Richter, 64, of Kihei was arrested Monday and remains in custody.
Police say Richter called the Maui Police Department multiple times and threatened to bomb the Kihei building.
Then on Monday, he was seen trespassing at the station. When officers ordered him to stop, Richter allegedly drove his vehicle toward one of the fully-uniformed officers. The officer was able to get out of the way uninjured and Richter fled the scene.
Police tracked him down in Kahului where he was arrested.
He faces charges of attempted assault, terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing and resisting an order to stop.
The investigation is ongoing.
