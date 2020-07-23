Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the state from east to west beginning late-Saturday

As of 5 PM, Douglas has been upgraded to a CAT 4 hurricane with winds clocking in at 130 mph. It is a fast moving storm, moving at nearly 20 mph. Starting Saturday night, Hurricane Douglas will approach the state from the east. Increasing chances of heavy rain and strong winds could affect portions of the state as early as Saturday night. It is too early to tell which islands will be impacted by Douglas, so ALL should prepare. Models are teeter tottering back and forth between potential impacts of where it MAY make landfall or even pass closest to the state, so with this in mind, you should have your hurricane kit ready to go by Saturday!