Keeping an eye on Tropical Cyclone Douglas that may impact the state from east to west beginning late-Saturday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday evening. Winds are picking up as the trade winds take over for the rest of the week.
A typical trade wind pattern from now into Saturday. Pretty mellow. The best chances for showers each day are forecast in the overnight to early morning hours but we can’t rule out showers popping up on the radar over mauka neighborhoods during the day.
As of 5 PM, Douglas has been upgraded to a CAT 4 hurricane with winds clocking in at 130 mph. It is a fast moving storm, moving at nearly 20 mph. Starting Saturday night, Hurricane Douglas will approach the state from the east. Increasing chances of heavy rain and strong winds could affect portions of the state as early as Saturday night. It is too early to tell which islands will be impacted by Douglas, so ALL should prepare. Models are teeter tottering back and forth between potential impacts of where it MAY make landfall or even pass closest to the state, so with this in mind, you should have your hurricane kit ready to go by Saturday!
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Douglas will move near, or over, portions of the main Hawaiian Islands this weekend. The potentially close passage of this hurricane brings a triple threat of hazards to the state, including but not limited to damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously rough seas that could result in damaging surf, especially along east facing shores. Watches could be required for portions of the state Friday, with impacts potentially beginning as early as Saturday night. Latest models show Douglas now over the open ocean for a longer period of time and it may now skirt just north of Hawaii Island and then be pulled in closer to Maui County or even Oahu. Some models still paint a picture of a potential landfall as a tropical storm late Sunday into early Monday.
It is still too early to determine where impacts may be greatest, so everyone in the state of Hawaii needs to take time to prepare now. Review and execute your family emergency preparedness plan and remember that the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommends that you have a 14 day supply of food, water, and medicine for you and your ohana.
Surf will be small along south, west and north facing shores for the next couple of days. A northeast swell producing moderate surf along east facing shores will fade out by tomorrow. Surf along east facing shores will very likely build above warning levels as swell from Douglas reaches the area starting Saturday.
