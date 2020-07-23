Ige issues emergency proclamation to help state respond to storm’s potential impacts

By HNN Staff | July 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM HST - Updated July 23 at 4:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has issued an emergency proclamation as the state braces for potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas.

The proclamation allows the state to quickly disburse state funds for disaster relief.

“Our top priority is always the safety, health and well-being of our residents and visitors. Please take immediate steps to protect your families, loved ones, employees and property,” Gov. David Ige said, in a news release.

“We ask everyone to closely follow emergency instructions as we prepare for Hurricane Douglas.”

