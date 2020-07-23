Hawaii reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 55 new cases in highest single-day increase

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials also reported one new fatality — an elderly Oahu woman. The new fatality brings the state’s death toll to 26.
Of the 55 new cases, 50 were on Oahu, three on Hawaii Island and two on Maui.
“These cases represent people from all walks of life and varied professions, indicating the apparent challenges of maintaining safe practices is widespread across the state,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson, in a statement.
The previous highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases was on July 11, with 42 cases.
In recent weeks, state health officials have raised growing concerns about community spread of coronavirus and have urged residents to take precautions.
“Most cases are occurring as a result of people socializing and getting together either with work colleagues, extended family, or friends in multiple type of settings — without wearing face coverings or distancing,” state Epidemiologist Sarah Park said.
This story will be updated.
